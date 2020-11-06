Russian Mink Farmers Unfazed by Coronavirus Mutations

Producers of mink fur in Russia said Friday they have not encountered outbreaks of the coronavirus on their farms and do not have plans to cull their stocks amid growing concerns in Europe that the virus could spread and mutate in mink-to-human transmission.

“We have no intention of killing our mink because of Covid-19. Our animals and staff working on the farms have been completely healthy and we haven’t seen anything unusual,” a representative of Russia’s largest mink farm, Kaliningrad-based Bagrationovskoye, told The Moscow Times.

Denmark on Wednesday announced that it would cull its entire mink population — as many as 17 million — after a mutated form of the coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. Danish researchers said they found that the animals can harbor new mutations of the virus that could undermine the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines that are currently being developed worldwide. At least 12 Danes have so far been diagnosed with mink-related coronavirus.

Two other large mink farms in Russia also said they had not diagnosed any cases of the coronavirus and were not aware of any mink-related coronavirus cases in Russia.