Muscovites Talk About Coronavirus, Moscow’s QR Code System

By Sonia Kopelev and Samantha Berkhead
Updated:

As the second wave of the record-breaking coronavirus pandemic tears through Russia, the government has reinstated a national mask mandate as well as a decree requiring establishments to close between 11 pm and 6 am.

Moscow, however, has kept its nightlife going past 11 pm, requiring Muscovites only to register their phone number with a QR code for contact tracing.

We spoke to some local bartenders in Moscow, as well as the head doctor of a clinic here, to see how Muscovites really feel about these measures against the coronavirus.

Sonia Kopelev

Samantha Berkhead

