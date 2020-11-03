Muscovites Talk About Coronavirus, Moscow’s QR Code System

As the second wave of the record-breaking coronavirus pandemic tears through Russia, the government has reinstated a national mask mandate as well as a decree requiring establishments to close between 11 pm and 6 am.

Moscow, however, has kept its nightlife going past 11 pm, requiring Muscovites only to register their phone number with a QR code for contact tracing.

We spoke to some local bartenders in Moscow, as well as the head doctor of a clinic here, to see how Muscovites really feel about these measures against the coronavirus.