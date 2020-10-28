Support The Moscow Times!
Nagorno-Karabakh Briefing | Oct. 28

Volunteer soldiers resting in a military base in Nagorno-Karabakh. International mediators are scrambling to resolve the conflict as three successive ceasefire deals have collapsed within minutes. AP / TASS

Fighting continued Wednesday in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after the third attempt at a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan — a U.S. brokered deal — fell apart within minutes of coming into effect earlier in the week.

Oct. 28: What you need to know today

  • U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “disappointed” in the breakdown of the latest ceasefire and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who negotiated the deal, pressed both Baku and Yerevan to honor the agreement.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone Tuesday evening about the conflict — the latest international showdown which sees the two powers backing opposing sides. According to a summary of the call published by the Kremlin, Putin expressed “deep concern” over the “growing involvement” of fighters from the Middle East in the region.
  • Iran announced it was increasing its air defences along its northern border, which it shares with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, hours after Tehran also increased troop levels in the region. Iran has also offered to join diplomatic efforts to end the fighting alongside Russia and Turkey.
  • Azerbaijan accused Armenia of killing four civilians in a deadly missile strike Tuesday evening. An aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the attack amounted to “war crimes.” Yerevan denied the claims, blasting them as “an absolute lie and a dirty provocation.” Armenia’s defense ministry claimed Wednesday morning Azerbaijani shelling had killed one civilian in the town of Shusha. Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the accusation in a statement on Twitter.
  • Azerbaijan claims 69 civilians have been killed since the fighting broke out, while Armenia says 37 civilians have died on its side. Overall, Putin said last week that almost 5,000 people have died in the fighting — a significantly higher toll than publicly claimed by either Armenia or Azerbaijan.
  • In an address to the nation delivered Tuesday evening, and published on the Armenian government's official YouTube channel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pledged to launch a “destructive” counterattack to recapture territory lost by Armenian-backed forces since the start of fighting last month.

With reporting from AFP, BBC, Channel 4, Newsweek and TASS.

Oct 28: Tweets and analysis

The Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief Henry Foy explains how Azerbaijan’s expensive, modern military equipment has overwhelmed Armenia’s outdated defences.

Journalist Arzu Geybulla, originally from Azerbaijan and now based in Istanbul, reports how the campaign is taking its toll on Azerbaijan despite the military gains, and predicts President Aliyev will find it hard to agree to a diplomatic solution given fervent support for the campaign at home. The full Twitter thread starts here.

