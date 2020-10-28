Nagorno-Karabakh Briefing | Oct. 28

Fighting continued Wednesday in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after the third attempt at a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan — a U.S. brokered deal — fell apart within minutes of coming into effect earlier in the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “ disappointed ” in the breakdown of the latest ceasefire and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who negotiated the deal, pressed both Baku and Yerevan to honor the agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone Tuesday evening about the conflict — the latest international showdown which sees the two powers backing opposing sides. According to a summary of the call published by the Kremlin, Putin expressed “deep concern” over the “growing involvement” of fighters from the Middle East in the region.

Iran announced it was increasing its air defences along its northern border, which it shares with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, hours after Tehran also increased troop levels in the region. Iran has also offered to join diplomatic efforts to end the fighting alongside Russia and Turkey.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of killing four civilians in a deadly missile strike Tuesday evening. An aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the attack amounted to “war crimes.” Yerevan denied the claims, blasting them as “an absolute lie and a dirty provocation.” Armenia’s defense ministry claimed Wednesday morning Azerbaijani shelling had killed one civilian in the town of Shusha. Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the accusation in a statement on Twitter.

Azerbaijan claims 69 civilians have been killed since the fighting broke out, while Armenia says 37 civilians have died on its side. Overall, Putin said last week that almost 5,000 people have died in the fighting — a significantly higher toll than publicly claimed by either Armenia or Azerbaijan.