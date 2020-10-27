Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Covid Contact

By AFP
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, 70, "feels well" but his planned visits and meetings will be postponed to a later date. Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his ministry said Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that the minister, 70, "feels well" but that planned visits and meetings will be postponed to a later date.

On Monday, Lavrov was on a working visit to Athens where he was photographed wearing a mask during meetings with Greek officials. 

According to Russian daily Kommersant, this was only the second time Lavrov was seen wearing a mask at a public event since the start of the outbreak.

Lavrov had been due to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for talks with top officials and on Thursday he had planned a visit to Belgrade for a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Russia has the fourth-highest virus caseload in the world, with a total of 1,547,774 registered infections and 26,589 deaths.

Infections have been on a steady rise and reached record levels in recent days. On Tuesday the government tightened restrictions including with a requirement to wear face masks in many public spaces.

