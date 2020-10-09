Russia’s Billionaires Grow Richer, But Fall Behind International Peers

Russia’s billionaires have increased their net worth by 20% during the coronavirus pandemic, as a boom in global stock markets and asset prices has pushed the fortunes of the world’s ultra-wealthy to dizzying new levels.

Despite the rapid growth — which comes against a backdrop of unprecedented economic uncertainty, with millions of Russians losing their jobs or seeing their wages shrink due to the pandemic — Russia’s billionaires lag the rest of the world in terms of how fast they are expanding their fortunes.

The wealth controlled by Russia’s richest has risen by 80% over the last decade, consultants PwC and Swiss bank UBS found in a new report — the smallest increase among the world’s top 10 billionaire locations, which includes rapidly accelerating markets like China and India, as well as developed economies such as the U.S., UK, Canada and Germany.

Global stock markets rose more than three-fold over the same period, as measured by the MSCI World Index, and the value of the world’s billionaires increased at an even faster rate.