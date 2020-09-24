TikTok Admits to Deleting Russian LGBT Videos

The Chinese-owned app removed or restricted nearly 700 videos worldwide following government requests between Jan. 1-June 30, according to its latest transparency report published this week.

TikTok has deleted hundreds of Russian videos featuring LGBT content since the start of 2020, the popular short video app’s European policy executive said this week.

Nearly 300 pieces of content were taken down or restricted at the Russian government's request. The transparency report does not specify what types of content were restricted.

TikTok’s director of government relations and public policy in Europe, Theo Bertram, suggested that Russia’s requests could be linked to a 2013 law prohibiting “gay propaganda” toward minors. The law has been used to silence activists and shut down gay pride events.

“I think the Russian law is terrible and our community does too, and they strongly voice that on the platform,” Bertram told British lawmakers Tuesday.

“But unfortunately we have to comply with the legal requests in the country we operate,” Bertram said in the British parliament’s digital and media committee hearing.

A TikTok representative in Russia later denied that the platform took down LGBT content at the government's request, saying the deleted and restricted videos “have nothing to do with LGBT people.”

TikTok pledged to cooperate with Russian authorities in the summer of 2019 after Russia’s state media regulator announced a probe into whether the app distributed child pornography or other banned content.

Overall, TikTok said in its transparency report that it banned more than 104 million videos that violated its policies, including adult nudity, suicide, drug use and hate speech.

Russian lawmakers took steps this summer to formally ban same-sex marriage after President Vladimir Putin’s controversial changes to the constitution enshrining marriage as a union between a man and a woman came into force.