Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

TikTok Admits to Deleting Russian LGBT Videos

TikTok removed or restricted nearly 700 videos worldwide following government requests between Jan. 1-June 30. Zuma / TASS

TikTok has deleted hundreds of Russian videos featuring LGBT content since the start of 2020, the popular short video app’s European policy executive said this week.

The Chinese-owned app removed or restricted nearly 700 videos worldwide following government requests between Jan. 1-June 30, according to its latest transparency report published this week.

Nearly 300 pieces of content were taken down or restricted at the Russian government's request. The transparency report does not specify what types of content were restricted.

TikTok’s director of government relations and public policy in Europe, Theo Bertram, suggested that Russia’s requests could be linked to a 2013 law prohibiting “gay propaganda” toward minors. The law has been used to silence activists and shut down gay pride events.

“I think the Russian law is terrible and our community does too, and they strongly voice that on the platform,” Bertram told British lawmakers Tuesday.

“But unfortunately we have to comply with the legal requests in the country we operate,” Bertram said in the British parliament’s digital and media committee hearing.

A TikTok representative in Russia later denied that the platform took down LGBT content at the government's request, saying the deleted and restricted videos “have nothing to do with LGBT people.”

TikTok pledged to cooperate with Russian authorities in the summer of 2019 after Russia’s state media regulator announced a probe into whether the app distributed child pornography or other banned content.

Overall, TikTok said in its transparency report that it banned more than 104 million videos that violated its policies, including adult nudity, suicide, drug use and hate speech.

Russian lawmakers took steps this summer to formally ban same-sex marriage after President Vladimir Putin’s controversial changes to the constitution enshrining marriage as a union between a man and a woman came into force.

Read more about: Social media , LGBT

Read more

'gay propaganda'

Russian Court Orders LGBT Groups to Disband for Posting on Social Network

The St. Petersburg court said the groups “deny family values.”
Social media

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

Some Russians who do not identify as male or female say it’s time to reinvent their mother tongue.
Bastrykin

Russian Official Calls to Ban Instagram Over 'Leningrad Terror Attack'

Russian officials had previously blamed Telegram for the attack in St. Petersburg.
Social media

Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage

A Russian children’s bookstore has opened a Telegram channel after its website fell victim to the authorities’ efforts to ban the messaging app.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.