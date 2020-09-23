Belarusian police on Wednesday used water cannon and tear gas to disperse several thousand demonstrators and detained dozens of people during protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko's secretive presidential inauguration. Riot police were violently detaining protesters across the city and at least two demonstrators were injured and received medical aid, witnesses told AFP. Viasna rights group said at least 33 people were detained in Minsk and elsewhere. Earlier Wednesday Lukashenko held his presidential inauguration in secret after claiming a sixth term in disputed August elections that spurred historic demonstrations against his rule and a brutal police crackdown.

Так выглядел разгон возле стелы сегодня. Против людей использовали водомет с цветной водой. pic.twitter.com/f9pASep1cc — TUT.BY (@tutby) September 23, 2020

A number of European countries including Germany responded by refusing to recognize him as the legitimate president of the ex-Soviet state. The EU has proposed sanctions over vote violations and police violence. On Wednesday evening, several thousand protesters took to the streets, some chanting "Long live Belarus" and others wearing cardboard crowns. Many derided the 66-year-old, who has been in power since 1994. "You did not assume office — you entered the late stage of dementia," read one placard, while another said: "I had my cat sworn in today." Video released by Tut.by, an independent Belarusian outlet, showed riot police violently dispersing protesters who yelled "fascists" while some demonstrators including women had bloodied faces. Tear gas was used during a scuffle between police and protesters. Earlier in the day Lukashenko's opposition rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya reiterated her claim to be the true winner of the elections, saying the "so-called inauguration is of course a farce." The date of his inauguration had not been announced, but on Wednesday, the Belta state news agency broke the news that Lukashenko had "taken office as President of Belarus" during a ceremony in the Palace of Independence. "If the inauguration had been announced in advance, 200,000 demonstrators would have gathered outside his palace," said Ales Belyatsky, head of the Viasna rights group. 'Ruled by usurper' Going ahead with the inauguration despite elections described by the EU as not free or fair, prompted many countries to refuse to acknowledge his presidency. Germany does not recognise Lukashenko as president of Belarus, said government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, adding his re-election lacked "democratic legitimacy." Officials including the Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod made similar statements, as did the Baltic states, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Belarusians also rejected Lukashenko's right to rule. "From today we are officially ruled by an usurper," said 38-year-old businessman Igor Kukharsky.

Фотография с инаугурации Лукашенко, которая началась без анонса и телетрансляции.



Фото: Пул Первого pic.twitter.com/iKQKT5F9UL — TUT.BY (@tutby) September 23, 2020