Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Remote Learning Takes Toll on Russian Schoolkids' Mental Health – Poll

Russia resumed in-person teaching for the fall semester. Yury Kochetkov / EPA / TASS

Online learning in the coronavirus era has affected the mental health of an overwhelming majority of Russian schoolchildren, according to a survey cited by the RBC news website Monday. 

Russian schools went on a three-week holiday in mid-March at the start of the pandemic, switching to distance learning entirely as the number of cases spiked across the country. Schools in some regions have gone into quarantine in recent weeks as Russia resumed in-person teaching for the fall semester.

According to a survey by the Health Ministry’s national children’s health research center cited by RBC, 83.8% of Russian schoolchildren reported “adverse borderline mental responses” to distance learning and self-isolation.

A majority of the schoolchildren surveyed (55.8%) said they experienced disordered sleep, 42.2% depression and 41.6% abnormal physical weakness or lack of energy.

Nearly seven out of 10 schoolchildren (69.2%) reported limiting their movements and staying home during the pandemic, and one-quarter (25.4%) complained of getting less than seven hours of sleep.  

Almost all of the young respondents (99.2%) said they used smartphones and other gadgets daily for school (73.1%) or other purposes (89.2%).  

“The data indicates the need for mass psychological support for children and adolescents,” RBC wrote.

Almost two in five Russian schoolchildren (36.7%) said they viewed the coronavirus lockdown negatively, more than one in five (21.2%) called it unbearable, while 16.8% said they liked it.

The research center conducted the online survey among almost 30,000 Russian middle- and high school students between late April and late May.

Meanwhile, Russia’s education watchdog Rosobrnadzor reiterated Monday that it won’t require schools to go back to distance learning because health officials do not expect a second Covid-19 wave.

Russia has confirmed more than 1 million coronavirus cases and more than 18,500 deaths.

Read more about: Education , Coronavirus

Read more

'DAY OF KNOWLEDGE'

Russian Schools Reopen as Coronavirus Cases Climb

Authorities have released a set of safety guidelines for classrooms as the country is still registering nearly 5,000 new cases a day.
BACK TO SCHOOL

Russia Prepares for Return to School Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New school year, new rules.
slow re-opening

Russia Moves to Gradually Relax Coronavirus Lockdown: Officials

Regions with more severe coronavirus outbreaks will be expected to remain under lockdown.
moscowliving

Yale's happiness course - free

In this bizarre situation where most of us are in home isolation to protect ourselves against the Corona virus, everyone has to reinvent themselves and...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.