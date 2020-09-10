Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Schoolchildren Screened for LGBT ‘Propaganda’

Teachers were instructed to submit detailed reports on students who post “LGBT symbols” to the police. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Teachers in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg have been instructed to monitor their students’ social media profiles for the presence of “LGBT symbols,” the LGBT Network rights group said.

Any such symbols would be considered violations of Russia’s 2013 law that bans the display of “gay propaganda” toward minors.

This spring, teachers of grades 5-11 in St. Petersburg’s Nevsky District were instructed to comb through their students’ social media pages and submit detailed reports on students who post “LGBT symbols” to the police, the LGBT Network said this week, citing screenshots of messages it obtained. 

District administrators confirmed the LGBT Network’s report, noting that the monitoring was part of an effort to protect children’s interests within the framework of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. 

LGBT Network spokeswoman Svetlana Zakharova called it “unacceptable” to equate “a repost of a rainbow flag” to an offense punishable by law. 

The social-media screenings are at least the second instance of Russian teachers monitoring their students’ online presences for violations of the “gay propaganda” law. In September 2019, the Ural State University of Economics (USUE) in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg confirmed that it monitors its students’ social media pages for potential violations of the law and to evaluate their “moral character.”

The news comes as Cossack units patrol the streets of Yekaterinburg in an attempt to detain participants of the city’s ongoing Ural Pride Week.

Read more about: LGBT , Education

Read more

Education

Russian Police Investigate Children’s Art Exhibit for 'Gay Propaganda'

The artworks were submitted for a school competition marking the international day of tolerance.
Putin

Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief

Russian science is in crisis, according to the new head of the country’s Academy of Sciences
Education

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

A student ombudsman at one of Moscow's largest universities has resigned after making homophobic remarks online.
Education

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.