Belarus Leader Lukashenko to Avoid EU Sanctions Over Protest Crackdown – Die Welt

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is poised to escape personal sanctions the European Union is drafting in response to his post-election crackdown, the German daily Die Welt reported Friday.

EU foreign ministers agreed in mid-August to draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a fresh round of asset freezes and travel bans expected in the coming weeks. EU members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this week banned Lukashenko and 29 other high-ranking officials.

Lukashenko will not appear on the EU sanctions list because Germany, France and Italy “made a strong case” that lines of communications with him must stay open, according to Die Welt.

Germany and France reportedly argued that the “channels of communication with Lukashenko must be kept open under all circumstances,” which would be impossible if he was blacklisted.

“The informal talks have so far been ‘clear’: the EU is letting the dictator from Minsk get away unscathed,” the newspaper wrote.

“The talks are extremely difficult because all member states have to decide every listing… unanimously,” an unnamed EU diplomat told Die Welt.