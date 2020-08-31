Navalny Had ‘Alarming’ Hypothermia in Russia – Airlift Charity

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had “alarming” hypothermia while he was undergoing treatment in Siberia, according to the NGO that organized his evacuation to Germany.

Navalny, 44, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin and the de facto leader of Russia’s opposition, remains in a coma after falling suddenly ill on a flight to Moscow on Aug. 20. His supporters claim that Navalny was poisoned shortly before the flight.

The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency Sunday that German medics who arrived in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was first being treated, to plan his evacuation, observed hypothermia.

“After a whole day of diplomatic efforts on every level and drafting our own medical report with an extremely alarming low temperature of 34.2 degrees [Celsius], we finally secured a decision to transport the patient at 22:00 local time Friday night,” the foundation said.