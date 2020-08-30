Belarus Police Arrest Protesters in Opposition March

Riot police and troops mounted a heavy presence in Minsk on Sunday and began detaining demonstrators as the Belarusian opposition launched another mass rally against the regime of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Protests are now into a third week since August 9 disputed elections in which Lukashenko claimed victory, while his opposition rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she was the true winner after thousands flocked to campaign rallies.

Two giant rallies on August 16 and 23 have seen some 100,000 protesters gather on Minsk streets in the largest demonstrations the country has ever seen.

The Peace March started at 2pm local time (1100 GMT) on the central Independence Square.

Riot police and police vans blocked off entrances to the square and put up metal barriers ahead of the rally, while numerous police vans were parked nearby.

Columns of protesters began streaming towards the center, carrying placards and the country's historic red-and-white flag, many with children in tow, as cars honked horns in support.

Local media posted video of trucks carrying water cannons driving towards the rally venue.

Armed troops in balaclavas and without identifying badges also took up positions around a war memorial that has been a gathering point for marchers, blocking access.

Police fenced off another popular meeting point, October Square, while a few hundred people had gathered there, an AFP journalist saw.

The latest rally came amid a harsh crackdown on media freedoms.

'Morally bankrupt'

On Saturday the Belarusian foreign ministry withdrew accreditation for numerous journalists working for international media, including AFP, the BBC and Radio Liberty / Radio Free Europe citing "counter-terrorism" grounds.

The move was condemned by Germany and the United States. Tikhanovskaya, who has fled to the safety of Lithuania, on Saturday said that this step was "another sign that this regime is morally bankrupt" and resorting to "fear and intimidation."