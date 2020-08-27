In Wake of Suspected Poisoning, Navalny’s Allies Vow to Soldier On

While Russia’s most prominent opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma in a Berlin hospital after suffering an apparent poisoning last week, the pressure on his activities continues back home. On Wednesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering magnate nicknamed “Putin’s chef,” bought the 88 million rubles ($1.2 million) in debt Navalny, his ally Lyubov Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation the Kremlin critic founded were court-ordered to jointly pay to a catering company linked to Prigozhin over a video investigation into tainted school lunches. That means the payment now has to go directly to Prigozhin. “I intend to strip this group of unscrupulous people of their clothes and shoes,” Prigozhin said in a press statement. Then, later Wednesday, a Moscow court inflated the sum Navalny owes by more than 3.3 million rubles ($43,709) in a separate defamation lawsuit over another video report into a different company. “I don’t remember a year when the authorities did not pressure the Anti-Corruption Foundation,” Sobol, a lawyer with the group since its founding in 2011, told The Moscow Times in an interview Wednesday. She brushed off the developments as just another day at the office. “Putin feels his impunity, so he believes that he can continue doing this,” she added, pointing to the Russian president as the key figure behind all of the actions taken against Navalny. “He is clearly scared of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and Alexei Navalny as his main opponent.”

Yet in interviews this week, Navalny’s allies said they were more determined than ever to continue their work. “Of course it’s a new level of pressure and of course we have to come up with something,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. “But does it mean we will stop our investigations? Of course not. Smart Voting will also go on. These projects can go on temporarily without Alexei.” Up next on the team’s radar are regional elections on Sept. 13, when it will be deploying its Smart Voting strategy. The elections are the reason Navalny was in Siberia in the first place, touring the region to promote the candidates his group has chosen to support. “Navalny’s role was for the most part raising awareness as he is the main media resource,” Zhdanov said, referring to the millions of subscribers who follow Navalny on his social media channels. “Without him it’ll be harder, but we’ll keep working how we can.” For her part, Sobol believes Navalny’s most visible associates, who she named as herself, Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov, who coordinates the group’s regional offices, are set up to continue the political movement no matter Navalny’s health status. “He has spent more than a year in prison in total over recent years and the Anti-Corruption Foundation always continues its work,” she said. “We have a lot of people who are experienced and have an understanding of how to continue the battle for the democratization of Russia.” But while politicians like Sobol and Zhdanov have previously rallied people to the streets, as they did last summer in protests over fair elections in Moscow, they are lightweights compared to Navalny, said Konstantin Kalachev, head of the Political Expert Group think tank. “Navalny is a middleweight on his way to becoming a heavyweight politician,” Kalachev said, continuing the boxing analogy. “Every other opposition politician in Russia is a lightweight.”