Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Which Countries Have Signed Up for Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine?

Updated:
Russia says more than 20 countries have requested over 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine despite safety concerns. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

More than 20 countries have made requests to purchase over 1 billion doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus candidate vaccine despite safety concerns, according to Russia’s sovereign wealth fund which is bankrolling the project.

MT

Presidents of several countries, including Moldova, Mexico, the Philippines and Serbia, have volunteered to receive the shots themselves.

Here’s a look at four countries that have recently struck deals to conduct trials on or produce Sputnik V:

— Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan signed a deal with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to secure “a guaranteed amount of the Sputnik V vaccine after it passes all trials,” the Kazakh government said Wednesday.

Russia’s state-run Gamaleya research institute, which developed the potential vaccine, will produce more than 2 million doses of the vaccine for Kazakhstan.

— Belarus

President Vladimir Putin, according to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s office, promised his Belarusian counterpart the first export batch of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine in a Monday phone call.

Putin and Lukashenko also agreed that Belarusians will “voluntarily participate” in the third stage of testing for Sputnik V, the presidential office said Monday amid mass anti-government protests in Belarus.

— Mexico

Mexico will receive at least 2,000 doses of Russia’s candidate coronavirus vaccine as part of the injection's Phase 3 clinical trials, Mexico’s foreign minister said last Thursday.

— Philippines

The Philippines will begin large-scale human testing of Russia's coronavirus vaccine in October but without President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the country’s presidential office.

The Philippines’ food and drug administration is expected to approve the Sputnik V vaccine in April. The Philippines has also accepted Russia’s offer to participate in the vaccine's production.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

seeking solutions

Russia Touts ‘Promising’ Coronavirus Drug in Early Trials

Sixty percent of coronavirus patients who took a favipiravir pill tested negative within five days, the study said.
FAULTY TECHNOLOGY

‘Our Equipment Is Dangerous’: Russian Doctors Expected Ventilators Tragedy

Russian-made ventilators sent to the U.S. last month have been blamed for hospital fires that killed six Russian coronavirus patients in recent days.
tentative steps

Russians Slowly Emerge From Virus Quarantine, in Photos

Russians across the country are gradually returning to their normal lives after six weeks of lockdown.
slow re-opening

Moscow Commuters Brave Epidemic to Return to Work

The Russian capital's residents are eager for a "return to normality" as the coronavirus has battered the economy.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.