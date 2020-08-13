Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Workers at Major Belarus Plants Strike in Growing Protest Against Police Violence

Crowds of workers were filmed gathering at the Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ) in the town of Zhodino near Minsk, as well as the state-run Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) and Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ). yor2010 / VKontakte

Workers at two major automotive plants and several other companies in Belarus went on strike in protest against police violence following the country’s disputed election, local media reported Thursday.

Thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets in the five days since election officials declared strongman Alexander Lukashenko winner in Sunday’s polls. Authorities have detained around 7,000 protesters, using seemingly unprovoked violence in many of the eyewitness videos of detentions shared online.

Crowds of workers were filmed gathering at the state-owned Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ) in the town of Zhodino near Minsk, as well as the state-run Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) and Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ).

According to the independent news website tut.by, BelAZ employees called for a repeat of the disputed election and for the expulsion of riot police from Zhodino.

The workers were also angry that law enforcement officials have used BelAZ haulage vehicles to detain protesters, tut.by reported. Zhodino’s mayor promised the workers that BelAZ vehicles and riot police would no longer patrol the town's streets.

MTZ’s workers demanded the release of political prisoners.

Viral videos filmed by workers meeting their managers showed crowds of them raising hands and cheering when polled about who voted for Lukashenko’s main challenger.

The challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 37, claimed victory and urged Lukashenko, 65, to cede power before fleeing the country this week.

tut.by listed at least 10 other companies where workers gathered to condemn police violence or discuss further steps amid the unrest.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

CRACKDOWN

Belarus Detains Opposition Campaign Manager Before Tense Presidential Ballot

President Alexander Lukashenko is facing perhaps the biggest challenge to his power since he became leader in 1994.
news

Russian Activists Detained Heading to Observe Belarus Vote

Three Open Russia members were taken off a bus in the western Pskov region as they travelled to Belarus.
at large

Belarus Strengthens Border Security Amid Search for 170 Russian Mercenaries

Belarus' security council chief said the search was "like looking for needles in a haystack."
Extremism

Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Belarussian Nationalist

Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday launched a criminal case against Belarussian citizen Dmitry Pavlov — the leader of...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.