Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Popular Russian YouTuber to Belarus Officers: ‘Tell Your Bosses to Shove Off’

Yury Dud VDud / YouTube

Popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud has urged law enforcement officials in neighboring Belarus to stop violence against civilians following three violent nights of protests against the re-election of its longtime authoritarian leader.

Nationwide demonstrations broke out in Belarus after election officials declared President Alexander Lukashenko the winner in Sunday’s vote. Authorities said they have detained around 6,000 protesters, many of whom were filmed being beaten, shot with rubber bullets and attacked with stun grenades by riot police.

“Something tells me you didn’t exercise your strength and became supermen to maim your unarmed countrymen,” Dud wrote on social media, addressing Belarusian police, military and security forces.

“If you’re doing this of your own free will, I think you’re wrong. If you’re doing this on the orders of your superiors, then tell them to f*** off,” the influential YouTuber said late Tuesday.

Another popular Russian blogger Stalingulag called Dud’s appeal misguided and predicted that “Lukashenko’s orcs will only laugh at his naivete.” 

“That’s exactly what they trained for, not for some great purpose of protecting the world from evil,” said Stalingulag, who revealed his identity last year after authorities raided his parents’ home.

Dud, however, predicted that Lukashenko faces “the hatred of his own people and total isolation from all progressive countries” following the beatings; jailing and disappearance of journalists; and a video address by Belarus' main opposition candidate that has been likened to a hostage video.

“These are about the same prospects for all who supported him,” Dud said. “Is it worth depriving your future over?”

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

high stakes

Belarus Leader Claims Opposition 'Massacre' Plot Before Vote

He also accused an "army of internet trolls and provocateurs" of working to destabilize the country.
a new hope

Belarus Opposition Rallies Voters With Promise of Change

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has become a symbol of the moment as the country's strongman seeks a sixth term.
mercenaries in minsk

Kremlin Demands Release of Russians Held in Belarus

Belarus accuses the 33 detained Russians of plotting riots ahead of its presidential elections.
'Female Solidarity'

In Belarus, 3 Women Unite to Fight Strongman Lukashenko

Belarus' president, who is running for re-election Aug. 9, has insisted the country is not ready for a woman president.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.