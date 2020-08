Russia's Coronavirus Cases Pass 880K

Russia confirmed 5,212 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 882,347

Over the past 24 hours 129 people have died, bringing the total official toll to 14,854.

Separate figures published Friday by Russia’s statistics agency Rosstat found that the number of deaths from the virus could be much larger than this official tally, updated daily by the country’s coronavirus task force. It found almost 12,000 people with coronavirus died during June alone, with the virus confirmed or believed to be the main cause of death in more than 7,000 cases, while the task force figures showed only 4,880 for the same period.

A total of 6,615 people recovered over the last 24 hours.