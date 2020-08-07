15-Year-Old Girl Dies in Monastery Captured By Rogue Priest

A 15-year-old girl living in a Russian Orthodox monastery controlled by a defrocked coronavirus-denying priest has died, Interfax reported Wednesday.

The Sredneuralsk women’s monastery near Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg has been under the control of Father Sergei Romanov since he forced out its mother superior in June. Since then, Russian media outlets have reported alleged widespread child abuse within the monastery.

The girl died from an unspecified disease, according to Igor Morokov, the Sverdlovsk region’s children’s rights ombudsman. She lived at the monastery with her parents, he said.

“There was no crime,” Interfax quoted Morokov as saying.