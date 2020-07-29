Putin’s Trust Rating Falls to New Low Amid Far East Protests

Russians’ trust in President Vladimir Putin fell to a new low in July as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in anti-Kremlin protests in the Far East, according to newly published results from the independent Levada Center pollster.

Only 23% of respondents named Putin when asked to identify which politicians they trust the most, the Levada Center said Wednesday.

That figure is less than half of what it was in November 2017, when 59% of Russian respondents named Putin as the politician they trust the most, and three percentage points lower than it was last month.

Putin’s approval rating remained steady at 60%.