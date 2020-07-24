Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Registers 800K Coronavirus Cases

Updated:
Russia is the world's fourth most-affected country in terms of infections, behind the U.S., Brazil and India. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 5,811 new coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 800,849.

Over the past 24 hours 154 people have died, bringing the total toll to 13,046 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

A total of 8,444 people recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 588,774.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of July 24. MT

The highest number of new cases were in Moscow, the western Siberian region of Khanty-Mansiysk and Sverdlovsk in the Urals.

Russia's fatality rate has remained low compared to other badly-hit countries, raising speculation that Moscow could be underreporting figures.

Russian authorities began easing anti-virus measures in June ahead of a massive World War II military parade in Moscow and a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that now allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

Both events were initially postponed due the epidemic.

Moscow plans to open cinemas and theaters on Aug. 1. In the capital, masks are mandatory in stores and on public transport but not in the streets.

Several institutes in Russia are working on a coronavirus vaccine.

Last week the Russian Defense Ministry said it had developed a "safe" vaccine following clinical trials on a group of volunteers. 

The trials are ongoing, and the Defense Ministry expects clinical trials to be fully completed in the coming weeks.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

back to work

Putin Eases Nationwide Virus Lockdown as Russia Becomes 3rd Most-Infected Country

The move comes as Russia emerges as Europe’s new coronavirus hotspot.
close ranks

400 Russian Cadets Infected With Coronavirus After Moscow V-Day Rehearsals – Proekt

Rehearsals for the massive military parade were ongoing until April 16.
Excess Mortality

Moscow Sees 20% Surge in Mortality in April: Official Data

The data comes as Russia sees the fastest growth in coronavirus infections in Europe.
disputed truths

Belarus Expels Russian Journalist Over ‘Fake’ Coronavirus Report: Media

The report alleged that Belarussians mistrust their country's official coronavirus infection numbers and death count.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.