Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Disappearing Ink Sparks Corruption Allegations Against Moscow Officials

Municipal lawmaker Yelena Selkova posted video in which she holds a lighter next to a contract, the price disappearing seconds later. Screenshot Facebook

A Moscow municipal lawmaker has accused officials of corruption after discovering a contract price written in disappearing ink. 

Cheryomushki District councillor Yelena Selkova posted a video of herself holding a lighter next to the contract. Within seconds, the 2.6 million ruble ($37,500) figure can be seen vanishing from the paper.

“Let’s check the price,” Communist Party member Selkova said in the video, referring to the contract for an elevator replacement at a local apartment complex. “And it’s gone.” 

Selkova said she got hold of the contract because she was chosen to replace a sitting ruling party lawmaker who had gone on sick leave. 

The disappearing ink revelation, she suggested, means that the price could later be raised and the difference pocketed by corrupt officials.

“I won't even mention that by the time I arrived, all the acts had already been signed by everyone except me (before the commission started!)” Selkova wrote.

“Why do residents need independent municipal deputies not from [pro-Kremlin ruling party] United Russia? At least to reduce corruption in capital repairs!” she wrote.

In an interview with the Moskovskaya Gazeta outlet, Selkova said she’ll send a complaint to prosecutors but added that the chances of anyone being punished for the alleged fix were low.

“They’ll likely forward my complaint to the same capital repair fund I’m complaining about,” she said Sunday.

“The fund will likely say that they got the wrong pen or the ink was bad and they don’t understand how that happened.”

Asked how she figured out how to check the ink, Selkova credited a WhatsApp group of her colleagues from other districts who encountered similar issues with disappearing ink.

Read more about: Corruption

Read more

Corruption

Navalny Probe Accuses Russian Duma Speaker of Graft

Navalny alleges State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is covering up his wealth by keeping millions of dollars in assets in his mother’s name.
Corruption

Top Moscow Investigator Sentenced in Major Mafia Bribe Case

The former deputy head of Moscow’s Investigative Committee has been handed a jail sentence of five and a half years for accepting a bribe from a notorious...
Corruption

Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case

Several top investigators were implicated in accepting a bribe from a notorious crime lord after a Moscow restaurant shooting.
Corruption

Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested

A regional official in Moscow who alleged death threats over a dispute against a toxic landfill in his district has reportedly been arrested.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.