Disappearing Ink Sparks Corruption Allegations Against Moscow Officials

Cheryomushki District councillor Yelena Selkova posted a video of herself holding a lighter next to the contract. Within seconds, the 2.6 million ruble ($37,500) figure can be seen vanishing from the paper.

A Moscow municipal lawmaker has accused officials of corruption after discovering a contract price written in disappearing ink.

“Let’s check the price,” Communist Party member Selkova said in the video, referring to the contract for an elevator replacement at a local apartment complex. “And it’s gone.”

Selkova said she got hold of the contract because she was chosen to replace a sitting ruling party lawmaker who had gone on sick leave.

The disappearing ink revelation, she suggested, means that the price could later be raised and the difference pocketed by corrupt officials.

“I won't even mention that by the time I arrived, all the acts had already been signed by everyone except me (before the commission started!)” Selkova wrote.