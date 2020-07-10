Court Orders Detainment of Russian Governor Ahead of Murder Trial

A Moscow court on Friday ordered the governor of a Far Eastern region held for two months ahead of his trial on murder charges that sparked outrage from his party.

The head of Khabarovsk, Sergei Furgal, 50, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of ordering the murder of several businessmen 15 years ago.

A judge in the Basmanny District Court ruled that Furgal would be held in pre-trial detention until at least September 9, a court spokesman said.

Furgal pleaded not guilty and "categorically and entirely rejects the charges," his lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin told news agency TASS.

His arrest on Thursday caused an outcry from members of his nationalist-leaning party, the LDPR, whose outspoken leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky accused authorities of using "Stalin-era methods".

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday the comparisons were "inappropriate" and "fundamentally wrong".

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Furgal was charged with ordering the murders and attempted murders of several businessmen in 2004 and 2005.