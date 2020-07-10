Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Court Orders Detainment of Russian Governor Ahead of Murder Trial

By AFP
Sergei Furgal. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court on Friday ordered the governor of a Far Eastern region held for two months ahead of his trial on murder charges that sparked outrage from his party.

The head of Khabarovsk, Sergei Furgal, 50, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of ordering the murder of several businessmen 15 years ago.

A judge in the Basmanny District Court ruled that Furgal would be held in pre-trial detention until at least September 9, a court spokesman said.

Furgal pleaded not guilty and "categorically and entirely rejects the charges," his lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin told news agency TASS. 

His arrest on Thursday caused an outcry from members of his nationalist-leaning party, the LDPR, whose outspoken leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky accused authorities of using "Stalin-era methods".

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday the comparisons were "inappropriate" and "fundamentally wrong".

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Furgal was charged with ordering the murders and attempted murders of several businessmen in 2004 and 2005.

Authorities are probing two murders including the fatal shooting of Furgal's former business partner Oleg Bulatov in 2005  and one attempted murder, news agencies reported.

The leader of the LDPR, a Kremlin-friendly opposition party, said law enforcement had vetted Furgal before he ran for public office. In 2018 Furgal embarrassed the ruling United Russia party by securing 70 percent of the vote in the governor's race.

More than 35,000 people have signed a petition calling for his release and his party has warned it could stage mass resignations to protest his arrest.

Furgal's arrest comes just days after President Vladimir Putin who has been in power for two decades won a landslide ballot on constitutional reforms that could allow him to extend his rule until 2036.

Two members of the LDPR in the Khabarovsk region, Sergei Kuznetsov and Dmitry Kozlov, were also arrested on fraud charges and will be held by police until September, a district court representative told news agency Interfax on Friday.

The region's first deputy parliament speaker, Sergei Zyubr, told the agency that law enforcement had searched the homes of five LDPR members since Furgal's arrest.

Read more about: Russia

Read more

Freedom of Speech

Russia Tells U.S. to 'Mind Own Business' Over Media Freedom

Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy, expressed concern about a clampdown on journalists in Russia.
constitutional change

Isolated Russians Cast Early Ballots on Putin Reforms

Election workers used motorboats and helicopters to gather ballots from the most remote parts of the country.
Libyan Crisis

Libya Unity Govt Says Russian Mercenaries Evacuating

UN experts confirmed earlier this month US media reports that a shadowy Russian paramilitary organization had sent its fighters to back Khalifa Haftar...
pointing fingers

Merkel Cites 'Hard Evidence' Russian Hackers Targeted Her

"Every day I try to build a better relationship with Russia and ... there is such hard evidence that Russian forces are doing this."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.