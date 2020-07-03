Russia’s Sole Region to Oppose Putin’s Reforms Spurns Merger With Neighbor

The only Russian region to have voted against President Vladimir Putin’s constitutional reforms this week will not merge with its larger neighbor, its pro-Kremlin leader has said. The Nenets autonomous district in the Arctic, Russia’s least populous subject with 44,000 residents, voted 55% to 44% against the reforms that allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036. Nationwide, election officials said that Russians backed the constitutional changes in a 78% to 21% vote.

Governor Yury Bezdudny linked his constituents' protest vote to their opposition against a proposal for the region to merge with the Arkhangelsk region. “These sentiments were very serious among [our] residents. They played a crucial role in voting on amendments to the Constitution,” Bezdudny told the RBC news website Thursday. His statement echoes the Kremlin’s earlier explanation of the Nenets autonomous district’s “no” vote as a protest against the merger. Russia’s election chief said the region's result proved that the vote was democratic and transparent, a claim disputed by Kremlin critics and independent statisticians who claim widespread fraud.