Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Pass 650K as Country Votes on Putin Reforms

Russia is the third most-affected country in terms of infections. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 6,556 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 654,405.

Russia is holding a national vote on constitutional changes that allow Putin to stay in power until 2036 despite the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours 216 people have died, bringing the total toll to 9,536 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

A total of 10,281 people recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 422,931.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of July 1. MT

Moscow lifted restrictions including compulsory travel passes on June 8, a move welcomed by residents who rushed out to enjoy the streets and parks.

Many other regions are lifting lockdown restrictions as Russia prepares to hold a July 1 national vote despite the pandemic.   

President Vladimir Putin is seeking public backing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay on at the Kremlin beyond his current term.

Critics have cast doubt on Russia's low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting to play down the scale of the crisis.

Russia attributes its lower virus death figures to mass testing which has identified many cases with mild or no coronavirus symptoms. 

The Health Ministry is now adjusting how it reports numbers to include all deaths believed to be related to the virus even if the direct cause of death was another condition or the patient tested negative.

Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, a liberal politician known for his outspoken comments, said Russia's health system requires more funds and modernization in many regions.

"Medicine is significantly underfunded even according to the current norms and also it needs a serious overhaul," Kudrin, who heads the Audit Chamber that examines government spending, said in an interview with the state-run TASS state news agency.

"We will carry out a check and show these figures," he added.

Nevertheless the economist said Russia "is not doing a bad job with the pandemic," crediting the role of the military, which has built emergency facilities.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

'ostrich alliance'

Russia's Post-Soviet Neighbors Belarus and Turkmenistan Face Coronavirus as Leaders Deny Problem

The two countries' leaders have been criticized for their lack of response to the pandemic.
manual labor

Chechen Leader Vows Punishments for Filming Quarantine Violation Detentions

It's not the first time Kadyrov has promised harsh punishments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
‘WE FIGHT TOGETHER’

Russian WWII Veteran Uses Wartime Memories to Raise Money for Coronavirus Medics

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore in the U.K., 98-year-old Zinaida Korneva is more than halfway to her 3-million-ruble target.
Confirmed Diagnosis

Russian Minister Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Vladimir Yakushev was hospitalized just a day after the prime minister Mikhail Mishustin announced his diagnosis.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.