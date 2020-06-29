Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Scandinavian Radiation Spike Linked to Russian Nuclear Plant Malfunction

Radiation-monitoring sensors in northern Europe said last week that they recorded higher-than-normal amounts of radioactive isotopes. Peter Kovalyov / TASS

A slight increase in radioactivity over Scandinavia this month may have spread from the direction of western Russia, Dutch authorities said, but later stressed that they have not identified a country of origin.

The Associated Press cited the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) as saying Friday that the spike could be traced to Russia. Russian nuclear operators deny the claims, and Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish authorities did not speculate about the source of the radiation.

Radiation-monitoring sensors in northern Europe said last week that they recorded higher-than-normal amounts of radioactive isotopes that are harmless to humans and the environment.

The calculations indicate that the nuclides come from the direction of western Russia. Determining a more specific source location is not possible with the limited data available,” RIVM said.

RIVM said that the man-made radionuclides’ composition may reflect “an anomaly in the fuel elements of a nuclear power plant.”

In an English-language statement published Sunday, the agency said its initial Dutch-language update that the radiation originated in western Russia may have been “mistranslated.”

The claim RIVM makes is that the radionuclides traveled from the direction of western Russia to Scandinavia, but that no specific country of origin can be pointed out at this moment,” it said.

Two nuclear power plants in northwestern Russia are operating as normal, according to Rosenergoatom, the electric power unit of state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Radiation levels at both NPPs and surrounding areas remained unchanged in June, and no changes are also observed at present,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted an unnamed Rosenergoatom spokesperson as saying Saturday.

No incidents related to release of radionuclide outside containment structures have been reported,” Rosenergoatom said, referring to the Leningrad plant near St. Petersburg and the Kola plant near the Arctic city of Murmansk.

Ten nuclear plants currently operate in Russia.

Read more about: Nuclear , Europe

Read more

radioactive anger

Exclusive: Russian Doctors Say They Weren’t Warned Patients Were Nuclear Accident Victims

One doctor was reportedly later found to have a radioactive isotope in their muscle tissue.
Nuclear Blast

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times After Rocket Explosion in Northern Russia

The Defense Ministry initially said background radiation had remained normal after the incident Thursday.
Trump tweets

U.S. Has ‘More Advanced’ Rocket Than Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Missile – Trump

U.S.-based experts and officials suspect a mysterious blast in Russia's north occurred during testing of the Burevestnik missile.
Europe

NATO Approves 4,000-Strong Baltic Rapid Deployment Force

The large number of NATO members and the internal disagreements it causes have the potential to work against the alliance in its stand-off with Russia

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.