Russian Prosecutors Find Insufficient Anti-Terrorist Protection at Murmansk Nuclear Waste Sites

An inspection made by the Murmansk prosecutor’s office revealed poor anti-terrorist measures at Saida, Andreeva and Gremikha bays, the Kommersant business daily has reported.

The law enforcement officials brought the violations to court, asking to oblige the defendant to install extra physical barriers of protection and other means to enhance security.

All three sites are operated by SevRAO, the Murmansk branch of Russia’s state enterprise RosRAO which is responsible for handling and storing radioactive waste.

According to the law, all sites storing materials that could harm human health and environment or be vulnerable to theft of radioactive materials should have systems to promptly detect and prevent unauthorized actions while neutralizing the violators.

RosRAO admitted the violations identified by the prosecutor’s office, but asked to prolong a time period to implement the required measures with improved protection. The entity also said that some of the violations were already implemented; like a diesel generator as back-up for electricity to the alarm and sensor systems at Gremikha.

The Leninsky district court in Murmansk, however, did not give SevRAO the requested period until December 2024 to improve physical protection and ruled that all new barriers should be in place by December 2022.