Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Church Issues Ultimatum to Virus-Denying Priest Over Monastery Capture

Religious authorities barred Father Sergei from preaching in April for refusing to follow health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Donat Sorokin / TASS

An Orthodox diocese in central Russia has warned an ultraconservative priest who denies the existence of the coronavirus to give up his siege of the women’s monastery where he is a spiritual leader.

Father Sergei was reported to have enlisted Cossack fighters as guards — an assertion that they deny — after capturing the Sredneuralsk women’s monastery this week. Religious authorities barred Father Sergei from preaching in April for refusing to follow health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

The Yekaterinburg diocese said in a statement Wednesday that Father Sergei's preaching was still subject to the decision of an ecclesiastical court. During its first session this week, Father Sergei accused Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill of betraying the faith.

“Church sacraments will be invalid and graceless should Father Sergei (Romanov) perform them in a state of being banned from religious rites,” the diocese's statement said.

The diocese noted that Father Sergei continues to defy orders to perform ascetic prayers in a neighboring male monastery. Mother Superior Varvara and other abbesses voluntarily left the Sredneuralsk monastery “to avoid unnecessary infighting,” it added.

The diocese gave Father Sergei until the next ecclesiastical court date on June 26 to “rectify and repent” the situation.

“I’m not going anywhere... they’ll have to chase me out with police and the National Guard,” Father Sergei had said earlier Wednesday.

The Orenburg Cossack Army has meanwhile denied reports that its official members have been posted around the monastery’s perimeter to guard the site.

“The media reports of Cossacks supporting Father Sergei (Romanov) are disinformation,” it wrote on its social media page.

Father Sergei is known as the former confessor of several public figures including Russian lawmaker and former Crimean prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya. Poklonskaya denied that he is her current confessor and declined to comment on the incident further.

A state-run media correspondent reported witnessing around 100 worshippers at Father Sergei’s service Wednesday, including star hockey player Pavel Datsyuk.

Father Sergei, a former policeman, changed his secular name to Nikolai Romanov in honor of Russia’s last emperor and previously spent 13 years in prison for murder.

Read more about: Religion , Coronavirus

Read more

laying siege

Coronavirus-Denying Russian Priest Captures Church With Cossack Fighters

Father Sergei was barred from public ministry for disobeying orders to follow health guidelines during the pandemic.
Siberian Jesus

For This Russian Messianic Cult, Coronavirus Isolation Is a ‘Blessing’

As the pandemic sows fear and uncertainty, some are looking to a Siberian mystic for answers.
'insulted memory'

Popular Russian Theologian Banned for Insulting Priest Who Died From Coronavirus

Protodeacon Kurayev referred to the head of a Moscow cathedral who died from Covid-19 as “a dumb careerist.” 
Infected clergy

Russian Orthodox Priests Test Positive for Coronavirus

They are believed to be the first Russian Orthodox priests to be infected with the fast-spreading virus in Russia.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.