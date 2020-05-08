Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Priest Hospitalized With Coronavirus After Calling it ‘Extremely Useful’

Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov previously extolled the infection’s positive impact on humanity Anvar Galeyev / TASS

A senior Russian priest notorious for his controversial remarks about women and family life has been hospitalized with coronavirus after he extolled the infection’s positive impact on humanity, the RBC news website reported Friday.

Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov earned the dubious title of “Sexist of the Year” this spring for comparing common-law wives to prostitutes, urging girls to prepare for childbirth instead of going to school and saying that women have “weaker minds” than men.

Smirnov, 69, called the virus “actually an extremely useful phenomenon” during a Sunday sermon, saying those who have died from it “gave their lives for their neighbor.” 

“Egotism has gone down, replaced by volunteerism, the wish to do something for one’s neighbor and increased understanding of some very important Christian qualities,” he said.

This weeks’ remarks come after he advised Russians who have lost their jobs and ran out of savings during the coronavirus pandemic to “ask for alms.”

A priest at Smirnov’s church in central Moscow told RBC that the archpriest has been hospitalized and that his condition is “not serious.”

Another unnamed priest confirmed that Smirnov has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Russian Orthodox Church, with more than 150 million followers, has been resistant to recommendations to close its doors as the pandemic has worsened across Russia but in late March advised worshippers to stay home.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Religion

Read more

rumor mill

Putin’s Rumored Confessor Denies Contracting Coronavirus

“Why lie to people? I’m in good health, thank God,” Father Tikhon Shevkunov said.
PRAY AT HOME

Russia Prepares to Mark Orthodox Easter Under Coronavirus Lockdown

The Church has advised the faithful to stay home during the most sacred holiday of the year.
Infected clergy

Russian Orthodox Priests Test Positive for Coronavirus

They are believed to be the first Russian Orthodox priests to be infected with the fast-spreading virus in Russia.
mobile service

Orthodox Motorcade in Moscow Wards Off Virus With Holy Icon and Prayers

A live broadcast showed Patriarch Kirill's escorted van with tinted windows driving a main highway around Moscow.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.