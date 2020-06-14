Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Criticizes U.S. Coronavirus Response, Says Protests Show ‘Deep-Seated Internal Crises’

President Vladimir Putin has spoken out against the U.S. in his first interview since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

By AFP
Updated:
Russian President Vladimir Putin said protests sweeping the U.S. were a sign of "deep-seated internal crises" in the country. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the U.S. anti-racism protests were a sign of deep crises in the country, in his first comments on the situation.

"What has happened is a sign of some deep-seated internal crises," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television, asked to comment on events in the U.S. in recent days.

He linked the unrest to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "It shows there are problems. Things connected to the fight with the coronavirus have shone a spotlight on general problems."

The Russian television channel has posted an extract from the interview, to be broadcast in full Sunday evening, billed as Putin's first interview since the start of the pandemic.

He contrasted the virus situation in the U.S. and Russia, saying that while "we are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States it isn't happening that way." 

Russia on Sunday confirmed 8,835 new virus cases, taking its total to 528,964, the third highest in the world, while the U.S. has the largest number of cases by far at 2.07 million.

Putin criticized a lack of strong leadership on the virus situation in the U.S., saying that "the president says we need to do such-and-such but the governor somewhere tells him where to go."

"I think the problem is that group interests, party interests are put higher than the interests of the whole of society and the interests of the people."

In Russia, "I doubt anyone in the government or the regions would say 'we're not going to do what the government says, what the president says, we think it's wrong,'" Putin said of the virus strategy.

Read more about: Putin , U.S. , Coronavirus

Read more

unfiltered opinion

Russian Footballer Faces Punishment for Criticizing Putin’s Virus Response

In an interview, goalkeeper Yevgeny Frolov accused Putin of making “nonsense” statements and empty promises.
working from home

Putin Not Hiding in a Bunker During Coronavirus: Kremlin

“There are always a lot of rumors and most often they have nothing to do with reality,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.
news

Putin and Trump Hail Trust and Cooperation on WWII Anniversary

Russian and U.S. Presidents issue rare joint statement, signalling need to work together for “common goal.”
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Russiagate Is Deader Than Ever

A judge has ruled it was actually fine to publish material stolen by the Russian intelligence — even if the Trump campaign had done it.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.