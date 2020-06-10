Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kadyrov Donates Millions to Help Chechen Grooms ‘Buy’ 200 Brides

Kadyrov has long sought to impose Islamic values in the majority Muslim republic of Chechnya. Wikicommons

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has announced plans to donate 10.3 million rubles ($131,500) to help men cash-strapped by the coronavirus pandemic “buy” brides under Islamic law.

The families of 207 grooms in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya would each receive 50,000 rubles ($635) for their sons to get married in accordance with traditional Islamic practices, the region's Spiritual Board of Muslims told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Monday. 

The funds would come from a $77-million foundation named after Kadyrov’s late father, a rebel who switched sides to fight alongside Russian forces during the region’s second separatist conflict. 

A 2015 report claimed that, in addition to prominent ethnic Chechen businessmen, all Chechen residents are required to pay a share of their salaries to the Akhmad Kadyrov Fund. 

Chechnya, which has imposed one of Russia’s strictest Covid-19 lockdowns during the outbreak, banned traditional Islamic weddings in mid-April. The region lifted the ban on May 25 with restrictions that include requiring a low number of guests, modest celebrations and only two cars tailing the newlyweds’ limos.

Kadyrov has long sought to impose Islamic values in the majority Muslim republic of Chechnya, including encouraging women to wear headscarves and men to take up to four wives despite polygamy being forbidden under Russian law.

The dowry system is not recognized under U.S. law.

Read more about: Chechnya , Women

Read more

Chechnya

Chechen Girl Killed by Stray Bullet on New Year’s Eve

The teenager was killed by a bullet shot into the air in celebration of the coming New Year.
Chechnya

Facebook Blocks Kadyrov’s Accounts Over U.S. Sanctions

Kadyrov was blocked after being sanctioned for human rights violations by the U.S.
Chechnya

Kremlin Pours Cold Water on Kadyrov's Retirement Plans

This is not the first time that Kadyrov has announced his resignation
Facebook

I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence

Thousands of women in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have taken to social media to share their experiences of sexual violence in an online flash mob. Women...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.