Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

From Space, Russian Cosmonauts Fight Chess Grandmaster to a Draw

By AFP
Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner played in zero gravity against 30-year-old Russian former child prodigy Sergei Karyakin. FIDE_chess / Twitter

Two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station played chess against an Earth-bound grandmaster on Tuesday, in a celebration of the first such game half a century ago.

Equipped with an electronic chessboard, cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner played in zero gravity against 30-year-old Russian former child prodigy Sergei Karyakin.

The game was broadcast live and ended in a draw after about 15 minutes.

It was organized by the space agency Roscosmos and the Russian Chess Federation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Space-Earth game of chess played on June 9, 1970.

"It's a huge honor for us not to lose to a grandmaster," Ivanishin said, while Vagner added that U.S. astronauts on the ISS watched the game and gave tips. 

Karyakin, who played from Moscow's Museum of Cosmonautics, said he was jittery during the game and could not fall asleep until 4 a.m. on the night before the match.

"They played well," he said. "I can say that the human brain functions very well in space, and I have seen this today." 

At the age of 12 years and seven months, Karyakin became the world's youngest ever grandmaster. 

Ivanishin, Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassidy arrived on the ISS in April.

On May 31, they were joined by US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on the first manned private flight to the ISS.

SpaceX made history by becoming the world's first commercial company to send humans to the ISS, leading Russia to lose its long-held monopoly on space travel.

Read more about: Space

Read more

Space Oddity

Russia's First Humanoid Robot Preps for Space Voyage

The eerily human-like robot was reportedly designed to assist in the construction of human bases on the moon and other planets.
Successful launch

Russian Rocket Launched Carrying Space Observatory

It will take a stable position between the Earth and the sun with the purpose of creating a detailed star map.
slap on the wrist

Russian Space Contractor Escapes Jail Time After $6.5M Fraud

Grebnev was accused of using company money to buy yachts and a mansion. 
second try

Space Station Crew Confident on Eve of First Launch Since Rocket Failure

A small fault had been discovered in the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle but has since been fixed, one of the cosmonauts said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.