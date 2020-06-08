Skripals Relocate to New Zealand Following Russian Poisoning Attempt – Reports

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have relocated to New Zealand two years after suffering a near-fatal poisoning attempt that Britain pins on Russia, The Sunday Times reported Sunday. Sergei, 68, and Yulia, 35, were exposed to military-grade nerve agent Novichok in the British city of Salisbury in March 2018. British officials linked Russia's GRU military intelligence agency to the assassination attempt, plunging relations between Russia and the West to their lowest point in years.

The Skripals were given new identities and support to start their new life overseas and will likely never appear publicly under their real names again, The Times reported, citing senior British officials. No further details about the Skripals’ new life were given. “We do not comment on intelligence matters,” The Times quoted a Home Office source as saying.