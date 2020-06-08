Channel One devoted Sunday evening to airing director Alexei Balabanov's movies "Brat" and "Brat 2" (“Brother” and “Brother 2”) on the twentieth anniversary of the second film’s release. The home audience across the country was, however, puzzled by new footage showing unrest across the United States in place of the final film credits. While the famous"Nautilus Pompilius" song "Goodbye, America" played - the song played during the final credits in the original version - viewers saw scenes of the unrest in the United States that was provoked by the death of George Floyd. Video footage of the riots in the United States was shown for a little more than a minute right after the names, dates of birth and death of actor Sergei Bodrov and director Alexei Balabanov were on screen.

"The main values of the "free world" are cracking under the blows of police batons, burning in the fire of looted stores, drowning in the fury of uncompromising confrontation," the news reporter said immediately after the screening of the film "Brat 2.” On Russian social media, the main reaction was outrage.

Первый канал в воскресном эфире заменил финальные титры фильма Алексея Балабанова «Брат 2», во время которых звучит песня «Наутилуса Помпилиуса» «Гудбай, Америка», на кадры протестов в США.



простите, ЧТО — Feldman (@EvgenyFeldman) June 7, 2020

“Channel One on Sunday replaced the final credits of Alexei Balabanov's film "Brat 2," during which the song" Nautilus Pompilius" "Goodbye, America " is played, with footage of U.S. protests. Sorry, WHAT?”

“@channelone_rus decided to wittily edit the final credits of the anniversary show # brat 2 with unrest in the United States, I wonder if they had approval...?”

Первый канал вместо титров к фильму «Брат-2» показал кадры протестов в США под песню «Гудбай Америка». Представляю, как бы визжали кремлёвские пропагандисты, если бы на каком-нибудь американском канале после фильма о катастрофе показали фотографии из Норильска pic.twitter.com/6FLY0brAhY — Сталингулаг (@StalinGulag) June 7, 2020

“Instead of credits for “Brat 2,” Channel One showed footage of protests in the United States as the song "Goodbye America" played. I can imagine how the Kremlin propagandists would have screamed if some American channel had shown photos from Norilsk after a disaster film.”