Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Plans to Resume International Flights in July – Reports

Russia grounded nearly all international flights in late March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia plans to resume international air travel on July 15 as it eyes a gradual return to normal life amid the coronavirus pandemic, the RBC news website and state-run TASS news agency reported Sunday.

Russia grounded nearly all international flights in late March amid the coronavirus outbreak, allowing only special flights evacuating Russians from abroad and other flights authorized by the government. Since then, Russia has reported more than 476,000 Covid-19 cases, becoming the world’s third most-affected country by the pandemic.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, plans to send its proposal to restart international flights in five weeks to Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, RBC and TASS cited unnamed sources as saying.

Rosaviatsia reportedly seeks to restart flights to and from 15 countries, including China, South Korea, Turkey and European countries where the coronavirus crisis has eased. An Interfax source identified the countries as former Soviet republics.

“Nearly every country” would be available for business aviation, according to a TASS source.

The resumption would be contingent on the destination countries agreeing to accept flights from Russia, the outlets reported.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Rosaviatsia and Rospotrebnadzor to explore options for resuming international flights.

Russia's border has been closed to all foreign nationals since mid-March.

Read more about: Airlines , Transport , Coronavirus

Read more

travel shutdown

Russia's Aeroflot Still Flying Limited International Routes Despite Virus Grounding Order

Aeroflot says it will continue operating flights to major world capitals to allow people to return to their home countries.
no takeoff

Russia to Ground All International Flights Over Coronavirus

There will be an exception for special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.
chubby cargo

No Fat Cats in the Plane Cabin, Russia Says

The Transport Ministry made its decision after an overweight cat snuck into a plane’s cabin captured the nation’s heart.
Free flight

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport Eyes Opening Up to Foreign Budget Airlines

The airport wants to boost its annual traffic to 35 million passengers by 2025. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.