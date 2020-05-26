Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Surpasses 362K Coronavirus Cases as New Infections Stabilize

Updated:
Russia is now the third most-affected country in terms of infections. Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russia confirmed 8,915 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 362,342.

Over the weekend, Brazil surpassed Russia as the world's second most-affected country.

Over the past 24 hours, a record 174 people have died, bringing the total toll to 3,807 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of May 26. MT

The strongman leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, was receiving treatment for a suspected coronavirus infection, news agencies reported Thursday citing sources, though his aides did not confirm it.

One of Russia's most high-profile virus cases, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, returned to work this week after receiving treatment for the illness in hospital.

Overall, 118,798 people in Russia are no longer infected with coronavirus, health officials said Monday.

Authorities have said the situation is stabilizing and half a million industrial and construction workers have been allowed to return to work in Moscow.

Russia has recorded far fewer deaths than other countries with large outbreaks, but critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting to play down the scale of the crisis.

Russian health officials say one of the reasons the count is lower than in the United States and parts of western Europe is that only deaths directly caused by the virus are being included.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

