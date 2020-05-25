In Leaked Recording, Russian Official Pushes for Changes to Coronavirus Data

A provincial leader outside Moscow was heard telling his subordinates to alter his region’s coronavirus data in an audio recording leaked Monday that he later confirmed to be authentic.

The Lipetsk region, which has a population of 1.1 million, had reported 1,696 total cases and five deaths from Covid-19 as of Monday, less than half a percent of Russia’s overall number of infections.

“Your numbers need to change, otherwise they’ll think badly about our region,” a man believed to be Lipetsk region governor Igor Artamonov is heard saying in a call published by the Znak.com news website.

“Don’t expose the region,” Artamonov says. “What’s the problem with changing the data that corresponds to reality? Don’t you understand that a moment of escalation has come, that someone’s head needs tearing off?”

In the undated two-minute recording, Artamonov scolds subordinates who appear to be trying to resist his calls to “enter a number on the keyboard.”

“It’s more complicated than one click,” another voice is heard saying.

“Why are you so unyielding? What’s so difficult about changing the data that corresponds to the fact?” Artamonov says.