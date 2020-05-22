Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 in 3 Russian Medics Told to Doctor Coronavirus Data – Poll

Russia has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus cases with 326,448 as of Thursday, and a death rate of 1.88 per 100,000 Russians. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

One in three Russian doctors who treat coronavirus patients have been told to change how they report cases, according to a survey cited by the Meduza news website Thursday amid questions over Russia’s low Covid-19 death toll.

The survey on the Russian app “Doctor’s Handbook” involved 509 medics, Meduza reported.

More than one-third of the respondents said they had been instructed to label pneumonia caused by Covid-19 as a different disease.

“This practice lets one adjust the incidence and mortality rates,” the outlet wrote.

Russia has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus cases with 326,448 as of Thursday, and a death rate of 1.88 per 100,000 Russians. In the United States, that figure is 27.61 per 100,000 Americans, while Britain's death rate sits at 52.45 per 100,000 people.

Moscow civil registry data showed 18% more fatalities in April 2020 than the average April mortality total over the past decade. Facing the suggestion that the excess deaths could be linked to Covid-19, city health officials said 60% of its coronavirus patients died from vascular accidents, malignant diseases, organ failure and incurable deadly diseases.

Authorities have denied under-reporting the numbers, saying that Russia was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe since the pandemic came later to Russia. 

Russia counts deaths of coronavirus-positive patients toward its total if pathologists say the virus directly caused their deaths.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Health

Read more

unofficial record

Russian, Belarussian Doctors Count Their Own Dead From Coronavirus

At least 69 Russian and Belarussian doctors have died from coronavirus-related complications, according to the unofficial tally.
SYSTEMIC CRISIS

Russia’s Healthcare System Faced Cuts for Years. Now Medical Students Are on the Coronavirus Frontlines.

In Moscow, medical students have been deployed to hospitals strained by the pandemic.
STRATEGIC ERRORS

Italian Doctors Warned Hospitals Are Coronavirus Vectors. One Russian Region Proves Their Point.

The sparsely populated northern Komi Republic is one of Russia’s coronavirus hotspots. Six of its hospitals are now under quarantine.
searching for solutions

Russia Ready to Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccines on Humans in June

Tests are currently underway on mice, rabbits and other animals to determine the most promising prototype by April 30.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.