Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expects 'Significant Increase' in May Deaths – Minister

By AFP
Russia has confirmed a total of 326,448 cases of coronavirus and 3,249 deaths. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia is expected to register a spike in mortality for the month of May, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday, as the country battles a coronavirus outbreak.

"There will be a significant mortality increase in May" despite doctors trying to "save the maximum number of patients," Golikova said, without referring specifically to deaths from the virus.

"The illness and chronic conditions don't always have a positive ending," Golikova said at a government meeting with President Vladimir Putin and healthcare professionals.

Russia registered 150 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, its highest daily rate to date, amid criticism that officials are under-reporting many coronavirus fatalities to play down the scale of the crisis.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also said he expects a higher mortality rate for the month of May. 

"The number of deaths from the coronavirus will be higher in May than in April, because the virus peak was in the beginning of May," Sobyanin said.

Health officials reported a total of 3,249 deaths and 326,448 cases on Friday, the second-highest number of infections in the world after the United States. 

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

opinion Ben Noble

Russian Power Agencies in the Time of Pandemic

On Jan. 20, 2020, Yury Chaika stepped down as Prosecutor General — a post he had held since 2006. His replacement, Ivan Krasnov, moved from being...
first class

Luxury Moscow Clinic Becomes Coronavirus 'Battleground'

"There's not a single empty bed," its chief doctor says.
INFECTION WORRIES

Russia to Quarantine Troops Rehearsing for Postponed WWII Parade on Coronavirus Concerns

Dozens of cadets involved in preparations for the event tested positive for Covid-19.
spreading in the ranks

Dozens of Russian Cadets Involved With WWII Parade Rehearsals Infected With Coronavirus: Reports

Another 106 who have arrived in Moscow for the parade as early as March 20 are reportedly waiting for test results. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.