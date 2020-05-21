Russia Calls U.S. Leaving Open Skies Treaty a 'Blow' to European Security

Washington's departure from the Open Skies arms control treaty would be a blow to European security, a Russian deputy foreign minister said Thursday, after President Donald Trump announced the United States will withdraw.

"The withdrawal by the U.S. from this treaty would be not only a blow to the foundation of European security ... but to the key security interests of the allies of the U.S.," Alexander Grushko was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

Trump earlier said he will pull out of the 18-year-old defence pact with Russia and 32 other countries because "Russia did not adhere to the treaty."

Grushko, who is the deputy minister overseeing relations with NATO and the European Union, said Trump was trying to justify the exit from a "fundamental treaty" via "technical issues" that should be resolved within the treaty.

"Nothing prevents continuing the discussions over the technical issues which the U.S. is misrepresenting as violations by Russia," he said.