Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Situation in Korean Peninsula Could Escalate in 2020

By Reuters
The White House / Flickr

The situation in the Korean Peninsula could escalate next year if the United States fails to convince Pyongyang it is serious about improving ties, a senior member of Russia's Security Council said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he was "in no rush" to make a deal with North Korea to get it to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

"There is no doubt that if the State Department fails to convince Pyongyang of the seriousness of its intentions to improve relations with the North Koreans, then in 2020 we will have an escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," said the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, according to the state-run RIA news agency. 

Read more about: Korea , U.S. , Trump

Read more

Conflicting narratives

Kremlin Says Russian Military Specialists Are Still in Venezuela, Contradicting Trump Tweet

Moscow has not been in touch with Trump on the subject, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russian drawdown

Russia Told U.S. 'Most of Their People' Have Left Venezuela, Trump Says

If true, it could mark a significant setback for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump

Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia

A U.S. congressional delegation will visit Russia ahead of a widely reported summit between Russian president Putin and U.S. president Trump, Russia’s...
Trump

Putin Has Never Spoken to Trump, Kremlin Confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never met or spoken with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, the Kremlin confirmed Tuesday. “We've...