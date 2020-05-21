HBO Airs Trailer for Oscar-Nominated Director's Chechnya Gay Purge Doc

HBO has aired a trailer for its upcoming documentary on the anti-gay crackdown in Russia’s republic of Chechnya that was produced using groundbreaking face-swapping technology to protect the safety of its subjects. Oscar-nominated American director David France's documentary "Welcome to Chechnya” traces attempts by a Moscow-based LGBT association to exfiltrate gay Chechens to safety. Russian investigative outlets have since 2017 reported on the torture and killing of Chechens suspected of being gay, which local leaders deny, claiming that no homosexuals live in Chechnya.

The Russian region tightly controlled by strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has carried out "a government-led, brutal campaign" against the LGBT community since 2017, France has said. "It is the first time since Hitler that members of the LGBT community are being rounded up for extermination," he told AFP in February. France, who began filming the documentary in August 2017, deployed the face-replacement technology in film to disguise the identities of his subjects fearing for their safety. “They knew it was not enough to get away... This is an effort to liquidate LGBTQ Chechens, as a way to cleanse the blood of the Chechen people,” France told Indiewire in January. “Even should they arrive in the West in Paris or Toronto or Berlin, if it were known they were still alive, they would be pursued,” he had said. “I promised them I would disguise them.”