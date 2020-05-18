Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Is a ‘Distinct Civilization,’ Putin Says

Putin allocated almost $2 billion toward genetic research in 2018 and decreed last year that all Russians be assigned “genetic passports” by 2025. Yuri Kadobnov / AFP

Russia is a distinct civilization that must be protected through genetics and other advanced technologies, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Putin told state television that “it would be impossible to secure the future of our civilization” without artificial intelligence, genetics and unmanned vehicles, as well as hypersonic weapons. 

“Russia is not just a country, it’s really a separate civilization. If we want to preserve this civilization, we should focus on high-level technology and its future development,” Putin said.

“These new technologies have appeared and they will change the world, they’re already changing it,” he added.

Russia should watch other countries’ innovations, Putin said, “but never forget that we have a solid base of our own.” 

“Without basic science, research schools and engineers, we would never have had the modern types of high-tech weapons that no other country in the world has, at least as of yet.”

Putin’s remarks for the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” weekly show on the state-run Rossia television channel were recorded in September 2019. 

The interview was first broadcast Sunday, days after Putin chaired a meeting on genetic technology where the CEO of state oil giant Rosneft asked for a tax exemption for its investments in the field.

Putin’s rumored daughter, endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova, has been reported to be supervising the work of Rosneft’s genetic research center that plans to sequence and analyze its 350,000 employees. 

Putin allocated almost $2 billion toward genetic research in 2018 and decreed last year that all Russians be assigned “genetic passports” by 2025.

Read more about: Putin , Technology

Read more

tax break

Oil Chief Asks Putin to Exempt Genetic Tech Funding From Taxes

Rosneft is partnering with the government to pursue “accelerated development of Russian genetic technologies.”
taken to court

BBC Russia Faces Lawsuit Over Story on Rosneft’s Genetic Research With Putin’s Daughter

BBC Russia said Rosneft will develop a genetic research center possibly supervised by Putin's rumored daughter.
new job title

Putin’s Daughter Heads Elite University's New AI Institute – Vedomosti

Katerina Tikhonova has been appointed the head of Moscow State University's new AI institute ahead of its opening this year.
Outdated tech

Putin Still Uses Obsolete Windows XP, Report Says

Microsoft stopped releasing security updates for Windows XP in 2014.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.