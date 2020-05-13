Russian Tourism Might Not Recover to Pre-Coronavirus Levels Until 2021

Russia might not see its pre-coronavirus levels of tourism return until January 2021, officials said Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin pushed for the economy to “return to normal.”

Russia shut its borders to foreign nationals, suspended its visa issuance and halted most international flights in late March as the coronavirus pandemic showed no sign of easing. Russia’s Federal Tourist Agency (Rostourism) warned that the measures would lead to “colossal losses for the economy” of at least 300 billion rubles ($4 billion) per quarter.

"From Jan. 1, 2021, it’s possible to allow incoming and outgoing tourism in the framework that existed before the outbreak,” the government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta quoted a letter by Andrei Ignatiyev, the president of Russia's travel industry union, and Gennady Lamshin, the president of Russia’s hotel association, as saying.