Russia's Funeral Industry Moves Online to Cope With Coronavirus

With strict lockdown measures in place nationwide, the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed Russians’ lives — and also their deaths. Cemeteries in several Russian regions have closed to visitors to encourage people to stay home and slow the spread of infection, and since April 9, Moscow’s cemeteries have only been open to residents of the capital who are burying their dead. And as Moscow has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, the city’s funeral industry is turning to technology to allow residents to attend funerals without being physically present. “After the self-isolation regime was introduced, demand for remote services increased significantly,” Artyom Yemikov, the head of Moscow’s largest funeral company, Ritual, told the Vedomosti business daily. At the same time, he added, the number of people attending each funeral has fallen to seven or eight people from an average of 50 since the city’s coronavirus lockdown began on March 30.

Ritual, the past subject of high-profile investigations into corruption, has responded to this heightened demand by introducing online funeral broadcasts to allow people to grieve in self-isolation if they wish. The company has held more than 100 live-streamed funerals since it made the option available in early April, Yemikov said. At Ritual’s online funerals, each mourner receives an individual link to view the live-streamed ceremony on a closed platform. The broadcast is provided at no extra cost, and people can still attend the funeral in person if they prefer. The company also allows customers to select a burial site and order gravesite cleanings and maintenance online or by phone. However, customers are still required to come to Ritual’s offices to sign documents. Open Agent, another leading funeral company in Moscow, has gone a step further, sending couriers to bring paperwork to individuals’ homes if they prefer to stay self-isolated, a spokesperson told The Moscow Times. The bereaved can then select a coffin, wreaths and other funeral items online and decide whether to hold the ceremony online or not. YouTube broadcast When it’s time for the funeral, those who opt for the online option receive a link to a closed YouTube broadcast which shows the funeral service and the burial process. “Filming funerals is not something new,” said Stanislav Baretsky, the head of the Moscow-based Professional Funeral Agents’ Union company who is also a well-known public figure in Russia. “We did this long before the pandemic started. For example, a person might be in prison when his mother dies, so we film the entire funeral process and then send him the footage. … There are also many elderly people who cannot attend funeral processions due to health reasons.” While the coronavirus may have changed how Muscovites attend funerals, the industry has yet to change its practices when burying those who have died from the highly contagious virus, despite evidence that it’s possible to catch it through contact with a dead body that has been infected. Russian funerals gradually incorporated ancient Russian, Orthodox and even pagan traditions following the collapse of the Soviet Union, with funerals typically taking place on the third day after death. In religious families and small villages, the body will be kept at home until the day of the funeral — but more commonly, it will be sent to a morgue until the funeral service at a church. Russian Orthodox funerals are typically open-casket, with guests expected to bow in front of the coffin before kissing a ribbon placed on the forehead of the deceased.

