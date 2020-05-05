Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Chechen Leader Vows Punishments for Filming Quarantine Violation Detentions

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has previously said that people who break quarantine should be "killed," and likened Chechens who do not self-isolate and infect others to "terrorists" who should be buried in pits. Vkontakte

Anyone who publishes footage of officers detaining people who violate coronavirus quarantine on social media should be put to work as janitors as punishment, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said. 

The republic of Chechnya in Russia’s North Caucasus is under one of the country’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, with steep fines for going outside without a pass and the region’s borders closed to the rest of Russia. Last week, a video posted to YouTube showed a Chechen officer unsuccessfully chasing down an alleged lockdown violator.

"If someone records with their phone as they detain someone who violated self-isolation ... bring them in, make them work. Let them work as janitors in hospitals, in the Interior Ministry and other institutions. Let them see what condition the medical staff is in. ... Because of these people, the number of infections is increasing," the regional Caucasian Knot news agency quoted Kadyrov as saying at a televised coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday.

“Then they will understand what we are talking about," he added.

Kadyrov, 43, has previously said that people who break quarantine should be "killed," and likened Chechens who do not self-isolate and infect others to "terrorists" who should be buried in pits.

In March, a controversial video posted online showed Chechen officers armed with plastic pipes patrolling the streets to enforce compliance with the lockdown.

Chechnya has confirmed 615 coronavirus cases and eight deaths as of Tuesday, but observers warn these numbers could be higher. 

Read more about: Chechnya , Coronavirus

Read more

cracking down

Chechen Strongman's Strategy Against Virus – Fear and Threats

Kadyrov's response to the pandemic is hardening his reputation as a strongman intolerant of dissent or criticism.
On the offensive

Chechen Leader Threatens Journalist Who Investigated Region’s Harsh Virus Quarantine

The report said Chechens stopped reporting coronavirus symptoms for fear of being labeled “terrorists.”
self-containment

Russia’s Chechnya First Region to Seal Off Internal Borders Amid Coronavirus

The move comes after Chechnya reported its first coronavirus-related death.
Capital punishment

Chechen Police Brandish Pipes in Coronavirus Street Patrols

Videos showed masked men in uniforms brandishing white pipes on deserted Chechen streets to enforce the quarantine. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.