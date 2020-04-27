Nurses Quit En Masse From Russia’s Top Coronavirus Hospital: Reports

Nurses have quit en masse from Russia’s top coronavirus hospital in Moscow over poor working conditions and low wages, the investigative news website Open Media reported Monday. A former nurse who said she quit the Kommunarka hospital after almost two months told the outlet that more than a dozen nursing staff had left in that period. They reportedly quit because they were denied clean protective gear, food and adequate accommodations, and were not paid bonuses promised by President Vladimir Putin.

“Management said: since Putin promised it to you, call and write him,” Open Media quoted the former nurse as saying. A similar quote with an identical account of mass walkouts, low pay and poor working conditions appears in online communications (presumably between nurses and the hospital’s management) shared by Russian journalist Natalia Andreyeva on Saturday. Both Andreyeva and Open Media noted that the nurses who walked out had been employed through the outsourcing medical company Arni.