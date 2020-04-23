Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 4,774, Bringing Total Past 60K

Five hundred and fifty-five people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Dimitar Dilkof / AFP

Russia confirmed 4,774 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 62,773.

Five hundred and fifty-five people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 23. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still relatively lower than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Moscow Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova has warned the city "will face difficult weeks" ahead. 

"The peak in morbidity should arrive in the next two to three weeks," she said in a video released on social media Friday.

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

This week city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Russia has carried out more than 1.7 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 2.6 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

Infected clergy

Russian Orthodox Priests Test Positive for Coronavirus

They are believed to be the first Russian Orthodox priests to be infected with the fast-spreading virus in Russia.
opinion
Mark Galeotti

Coronavirus Propaganda a Problem for the Kremlin, Not a Ploy

Having created a troll ecosystem it is hard for the Kremlin to direct its activities.
Stay or go

Stay or Go? French Fly Home from Russia Amid Pandemic

This week, President Vladimir Putin announced the extension of a lockdown period in Russia to slow the spread of the coronavirus until April 30.
on the front lines

St. Petersburg Medics Appeal for Protective Gear as Coronavirus Spreads

“We’re not refusing to work... but it’s impossible to work in such vulnerable conditions,” they said in a video appeal.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.