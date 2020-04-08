Russian Food Prices Rise in March as Coronavirus Panic Buying Takes Hold

Prices for staple foods spiked across Russia in March, the latest figures from national statistics office Rosstat showed, as people rushed to stockpile and the value of the ruble fell because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sugar prices rose by at least 16% in 23 Russian regions, while tomatoes were up 15%, garlic 9% and lemons 8%. The price of Russian staple buckwheat increased by 6.2% and bread by 5-7%.

“It would be surprising if prices did not increase. A third of the cost of the average Russian consumer basket is being imported,” said Associate Professor of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Sergei Khestanov.