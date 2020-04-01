Where Has Russia Sent Coronavirus Aid Around the World?

Russia has sent coronavirus test kits, masks and protective gear to coronavirus-hit countries around the world even as it grapples with an outbreak of the pandemic at home, a move that observers say is linked to the Kremlin’s geopolitical ambitions.

The fast-spreading virus has infected over 870,000 people and killed 43,000 across the globe. The U.S., Italy, Spain, China and Germany have been the hardest-hit countries during the global health crisis.

Russia has officially registered 2,777 cases so far with 24 deaths, a number that officials have warned could be much higher as numbers spiked over the past week.

Here’s an overview of the countries that have received coronavirus aid from Russia:

United States

A Russian military plane carrying medical equipment departed for the United States overnight on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said. The delivery came after President Vladimir Putin spoke with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.

The Antonov-124 is carrying "medical masks and medical equipment on board," the Defense Ministry’s statement said, without providing further details.

“Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things. Medical equipment, which was very nice,” Trump said at a press conference Tuesday, before the plane took off.