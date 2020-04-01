Syktyvkar Identified as a Russian Virus Epicenter

The number of coronavirus infections in the Komi Republic has increased steadily since the first case was confirmed on the 16th March. Regional health authorities now say that a total of 32 people are confirmed to be carriers of the virus.
This number is among highest number in the country. Only the Moscow region, Saint Petersburg, and the Sverdlovsk region have higher number of cases, figures from a national coronavirus mapping service indicate.
An additional, a total of 2015 people are under medical observation, of whom 1076 may have contracted the virus abroad, the regional health authorities inform.
The Yezvinsky hospital in the regional capital of Syktyvkar is the hotbed of the virus. On March 20, a total of 15 patients were confirmed to be carrying the virus. The hospital is currently under full quarantine.
According to regional deputy minister of health Igor Maklakov, all personnel and patients are being tested and no one is allowed to enter or leave the premises.
At the same time, regional authorities say they are experiencing a shortage of protective gear. The problem was addressed in a meeting with regional Governor Sergey Gaplikov last week, and a local garment factory was commissioned to produce the equipment.
“The work is proceeding according to plans [and] we have concluded agreements with the Sosnogorsk sewing factory, and already get finished products,” says Aleksandr Burtsev, leader of the regional civil defense and emergency situation committee. A total of 77 protective suits and 10,000 masks had been produced by Monday this week, Burtsev explains.
From March 31, the Komi government introduced a self-isolation regime that allows citizens to move outside of their homes only in cases of work needs and emergency situations. Locals can also go to grocery stores and walk their dogs within 100 meters of their houses.
The Komi Republic has a population of about 850,000 and is located next to northern regions of Arkhangelsk, the Nenets Okrug, and the Yamal-Nenets Okrug.
In Arkhangelsk the official number of infected people is 5, while the Yamal-Nenets and Nenets regions have no recorded any cases.