Syktyvkar Identified as a Russian Virus Epicenter

The number of coronavirus infections in the Komi Republic has increased steadily since the first case was confirmed on the 16th March. Regional health authorities now say that a total of 32 people are confirmed to be carriers of the virus.

This number is among highest number in the country. Only the Moscow region, Saint Petersburg, and the Sverdlovsk region have higher number of cases, figures from a national coronavirus mapping service indicate.

An additional, a total of 2015 people are under medical observation, of whom 1076 may have contracted the virus abroad, the regional health authorities inform.

The Yezvinsky hospital in the regional capital of Syktyvkar is the hotbed of the virus. On March 20, a total of 15 patients were confirmed to be carrying the virus. The hospital is currently under full quarantine.

According to regional deputy minister of health Igor Maklakov, all personnel and patients are being tested and no one is allowed to enter or leave the premises.